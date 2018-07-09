SALT LAKE CITY — Here in Utah, July begins and ends with a bang thanks to the Fourth of July and Pioneer Day. To get us through the hot middle part of the month, we've spotted six (potentially more — we're still hunting, so stay tuned!) cheap food deals, starting on Tuesday, July 10, with Chick-fil-A's Cow Appreciation Day and ending on Sunday, July 15, with National Ice Cream Day. Add in a free Slurpee, kids deals at Red Robin and even National Pecan Pie Day and this becomes an unexpectedly delicious week.

Tuesday, July 10: Chick-fil-A Cow Appreciation Day

The day dressing up like a cow gets you free Chick-fil-A only comes once a year, and this year, the wonderful occasion falls on Tuesday, July 10. Don’t worry: Your cow costume doesn't need to be extravagant. I typically just cut circles out of black construction paper — or cut out circles and color them black — and tape them to my shirt. For sporting cow spots or dressing "udderly crazy," Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide will reward customers with free food. The giveaway lasts from opening time Tuesday through 7 p.m.

Provided by Lottie Peterson Johnson On Tuesday, July 10, patrons can dress up like a cow and get free Chick-fil-A. Deseret News writer Lottie Johnson, pictured in 2015, cut circles out of black construction paper and taped them to her shirt for her free sandwich.

“Adult customers who dress in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entree, such as an Original Chicken Sandwich, Grilled Nuggets or breakfast favorite, the Chick-fil-A Chicken Biscuit,” according to a news release. “Children will receive a free kid’s meal for dressing in a cow costume.”

Wednesdays through Aug. 29: $1.99 meals at Red Robin

On Wednesdays, kids eat cheap.

Red Robin is celebrating the summer by offering $1.99 meals for kids on Wednesdays. Children 11 years old and under can choose an entree from the kids menu — entrees come with a beverage and sides, including the choice of steak fries, broccoli and apples. This deal is valid for dine-in only through Aug. 29, with the purchase of an adult entree (limit three kids entrees per adult).

Wednesday, July 11: Free Slurpee Day

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News Tristan Jordan licks his overflowing Slurpee during 7-Eleven Day at 7-Eleven in Lehi on Tuesday, July 11, 2017. This particular 7-Eleven also hosted a blood drive with the Red Cross for 7-Eleven Day.

The convenience store 7-Eleven has been around for 91 years, and on Wednesday, July 11, the national chain is offering a sweet — and cool — celebration for a hot summer day: free Slurpees. Slurpee lovers can stop by their local 7-Eleven between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to claim their free small Slurpee. This offer is limited to one small Slurpee per person.

Thursday, July 12: National Pecan Pie Day

National Pecan Pie Day falls on Thursday, July 12, but why not celebrate a day early? There’s free pie involved if you do. Enjoy Free Pie Wednesday at Village Inn — this deal is available every week, but currently the featured pie is Peach Pecan Paradise. Other options include lemon meringue and a variety of fruit pies.

If free pie weren’t enough, Village Inn is also running a limited deal that allows children to eat for free on Mondays and Tuesdays. Children ages 10 and under can get a free item from the Village Inn kids menu with the purchase of an adult entree.

Saturday, July 14: National Mac and Cheese Day

Lovers of cheesy noodles have extra reason to celebrate Saturday, July 14 — it's the day set aside for the whole nation to honor the beloved comfort food. Noodles & Company is getting in the spirit by offering members of the NoodlesREWARDS program a free small bowl of Wisconsin Mac and Cheese with the purchase of a regular entree. Sign up at Noodles.com/Rewards by Friday, July 13. This one-day deal is available at all 476 Noodles restaurants nationwide including all Salt Lake City locations, according to a news release.

Sunday, July 15: National Ice Cream Day

July is National Ice Cream Month, but the third Sunday of July marks the day when we get to give the beloved dessert extra love. This year, that celebration falls on July 15. Baskin Robbins is joining in on the celebration by offering guests who download the Baskin-Robbins mobile app exclusive offers, including a buy-one-get-one-free ice cream cone, a buy-one-get-one-free 99-cent sundae and $2 off a medium milkshake, according to a news release. These deals apply to any of Baskin-Robbins’ ice cream flavors.

But wait, there’s more: On Tuesday, July 31, all regular- and kid-sized scoops will be $1.50 in honor of Baskin Robbins’ Celebrate 31 promotion.

Note: The national celebration of food is endless. National French Fry Day falls on Friday, July 13 — hey, who said Friday the 13th had to be all bad? We’ll update this article as additional deals trickle in.