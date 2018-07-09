SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Independence Day, YouTubers Alex Boye, “What’s Inside,” Redhead Express and the LeBaron family all celebrated America through music and video.

Boye released his latest music video, “Liberty,” on July 3. The upbeat video shows people of various nationalities celebrating America and sporting the American flag while also honoring their own cultures.

“The purpose of this video is to remind us that we are many nations, one America,” the video description says. Throughout the video, the hashtag #supportrefugees appears on the screen.

As part of a series to tour the parks and monuments across the U.S., Dan and Lincoln from “What’s Inside” visited the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C. Even though the father and son couldn’t find out what’s inside the memorial itself, the Department of the Interior gave them a special tour to explore what’s underneath it.

The experience was special because Dan’s grandfather (Lincoln’s great-grandfather) served in World War II, according to the video.

The sibling band Redhead Express also celebrated the Fourth of July by posting its live performance of “God Bless the U.S.A.” During the performance, Redhead Express singer-songwriter Kendra Walker shared how the family band left its Palmer, Alaska, home on Thanksgiving Day in 2007 to pursue a larger dream of performing around the country.

“It’s been an amazing journey getting to go all over the country as a family doing what we love,” Walker told her audience. “The only reason we get to do that is because we live in a free country, and it doesn’t come free.”

The LeBaron family, which rose to YouTube fame a few months ago after its cover of "Les Miserables'" “One Day More” went viral, posted a live performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner" on July 5.

According to the video description, the Utah family sang the national anthem to kick off their hometown’s fireworks show.