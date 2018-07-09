SALT LAKE CITY — Remember "Super Monkey Ball"? How about MLB.com "At Bat"? "Enigmo" ring any bells?

This trio of games were among the first batch of apps released in 2008 — 10 years ago Tuesday — when Steve Jobs and his team at Apple launched the App Store, a digital marketplace featuring a batch of 500-plus software applications created to make the iPhone, in its third incarnation at the time, stand out from the competition.

Today, more than 2 million apps are available on the site, with 1,500 to 2,000 added each day. The continued upcycle of cellphone usage is helping fuel the fire, with estimates of daily mobile phone use by adults ranging from three to five hours a day, with the lion's share of that time spent using apps.

Favorite apps among Utahns include iFunny, an app that allows users to rate other humorous posts or post their own, and social media interest-sharing app, Pinterest. For Utah singles looking for love via digital connection, dating app Plenty of Fish is at the top of their list, according to data compiled by Quantcast.

When the App Store debuted on July 10, 2008, the New York Times reported the move "may be a far more important development than the iPhone 3G, which goes on sale at the same time." The paper also guessed it could tip the balance Apple's way at a time when no manufacturer had clear-cut dominance in the mobile phone market, which was still in its infancy.

"An abundance of software could make the iPhone’s operating system dominant among an abundance of competing phones," the Times reported.

In the third quarter of that year, Apple had less than 2 percent of the cellphone market, with its iPhone trailing well behind two models of the Motorola Razr and a phone made by South Korean manufacturer LG. At the end of 2017, Apple had over 15 percent of the global mobile phone market, behind only Samsung's 22 percent, according to TrendForce. Apple became the most valuable company in the world in 2010 and continues to hold that position.

One need look no further than the App Store's performance statistics over the last decade to assess its level of success. According to a report released by app analytics website App Annie, that startup batch of apps available to users of Apple mobile devices, iPads as well as iPhones, has ballooned to over 2 million currently, while over 4.5 million have been released over that time. Those apps have been downloaded more than 170 billion times while earning their developers over $130 billion. And nearly 10,000 of those developers have earned in excess of $1 million for their efforts.

While the Android-centric Google Play has outperformed Apple since 2013 in terms of download volume, Apple continues to dominate its competition, attracting 66 percent of the global consumer spending on mobile applications.

The world's most downloaded app of all time? Facebook, with Facebook Messenger, YouTube, Instagram (owned by Facebook) and WhatsApp Messenger (also owned by Facebook) rounding out the top five.

When filtered by how much consumers have spent on apps that cost money, here's what the list looks like:

Netflix Spotify Pandora Radio Tencent Video Tinder

And, if gaming is your thing, here are the top five, all-time worldwide downloads:

"Candy Crush Saga" "Subway Surfers" "Fruit Ninja" "Clash of Clans" "Honour of Kings"

Interestingly, the companies behind the most non-game downloads skew heavily toward the Asian market. While Google and Facebook hold down the top two spots for all-time downloads, the next three, Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba Group, are all China-based. And Chinese App Store customers barely trail their U.S. counterparts in all-time spending on mobile apps, $39.9 billion to $40.1 billion.

Projection data in the study suggest the app phenomena will not be slowing anytime soon. While developers are forecast to make $53.1 billion in app sales this year, a 12 percent projected growth rate will push annual sales to almost $76 billion in 2022.