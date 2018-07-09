Real Salt Lake will face off against Eintracht Frankfurt for an international friendly match Tuesday at 8 p.m. at Rio Tinto Stadium. Eintracht Frankfurt is the reigning German Cup champions for the fifth straight year and will be visiting Utah for the first leg of its U.S. summer tour.

Here's what we know about Eintracht Frankfurt:

Q: What is Eintracht Frankfurt?

A: Eintracht Frankfurt is a German football team based in Frankfurt. The team currently competes with the Bundesliga — the top German soccer league. The team is training in RSL's state-of-the-art Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman to prepare for the upcoming friendly.

Q: Who is the team's head coach?

A: Adi Hutter. The former Australian footballer was named head coach in March. Hutter was formerly the head coach of FC Red Bull Salzburg and the BSC Young Boys. He has signed a contract to be with the team through the summer of 2021.

Q: Who are the team's key players?

A: Striker Sebastien Haller and right back Timothy Chandler. Haller was the team's top scorer in all of the Bundesliga last year with nine goals for the season. Chandler, who has played in with RSL captain Kyle Beckerman on 12 separate occasions for USMNT, is expected to play in Tuesday's game. Despite struggling with a knee injury in October of 2017, Chandler has logged 42 crosses in the opposition box.

Q: How do they match up against RSL?

A: Although Eintracht Frankfurt has several strong players, they will face an in-form Real Salt Lake squad. Luis Silva, Corey Baird and Albert Rusnak all have five goals apiece. RSL, which is on a two-game winning streak, is currently ranked fourth in the Western Conference with a 9-2-8 record. The team, which is in the middle of a four-games-in-11-days stint, will likely limit the minutes their starters play.

Q: How does the team rank?

A: Eintracht Frankfurt finished eighth in the 2017-18 edition of the Bundesliga with a 14-7-13 record. To clinch the DFB Cup in May of this year, they defeated FC Bayern Munich, the No.-1-ranked team, 3-1. The team will compete in the DFL-Supercup against Bayern on Aug. 12.

Q: When was the last matchup against RSL?

A: This will be the firstmatchup of Eintracht Frankfurt and RSL at Rio Tinto Stadium. in 2016, RSL hosted Internazionale Milan and in 2017 Manchester United. Although RSL fell short against both Internazionale Milan and Manchester United, the team is 18-10-11 in international games.

For tickets to the match, fans should visit www.rsl.com/tickets.

Tickets can also be purchased the day of the match at Rio Tinto Stadium.