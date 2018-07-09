SALT LAKE CITY — An autopsy has confirmed the body of a man found by a construction worker near I-215 was likely the victim of an auto-pedestrian crash, the Utah Highway Patrol announced Monday.

Saturday morning, a construction worker found the badly decomposed body just off I-215 near 2100 North.

UHP Lt. Todd Royce said investigators had not positively confirmed the identity of the man as of Monday, but believed they had several promising leads to follow.

The body was found in an area of tall weeds and had likely been there for one to three weeks before being discovered, he said. Royce said the body was not visible from the freeway and likely would not have been found if not for the construction worker.

Investigators say the vehicle that hit the man should have damage to the right front corner, including a possible broken headlight.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the UHP at 801-887-3800.