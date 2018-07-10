To our Utah congressional delegation: Please help President Trump. He needs your help to channel his efforts and attention to the real problems of our nation, not picking fights with Jimmy Fallon and Canada. He needs to work at repairing our relationships with our allies, not cozying up with Kim Jung Un and Vladmir Putin.

The president came into office with a minimal understanding of the issues we face and seems to be unable to focus on topics long enough to really appreciate their complexity. For those of you who have a personal relationship with him (Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee and Reps. Chris Stewart and Mia Love), reach out and try to help him. Our country needs you.

David Green

Salt Lake City