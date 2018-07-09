In Sen. Hatch’s op-ed ("What to expect when Trump nominates a new justice," July 6), he says that Democrats try to nominate political justices. The implication is Republicans don’t. This is an extremely biased attitude. Both parties do it. Democrats nominate liberals, Republicans nominate conservatives. That’s political. It has always been political.

Hatch accuses Democrats of flouting tradition. Republicans did just that when they blocked President Obama’s nomination. The reason they gave was they wanted to postpone it for the next president so the people would have a voice. But they don’t apply that principle to Donald Trump’s nomination. That’s inconsistent. That’s politics.

It’s all politics.

Leon Johnson

West Valley City