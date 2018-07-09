I am deeply saddened and angered about the change of the Laura Ingalls Wilder children's book award put out by the American Library Association. It seems to follow the tradition of wiping out our real history and labeling things with a self-righteous tone that even our generation cannot stand up to in the glaring light of day.

The only real interactions written about in Laura's book with a real doctor of color came about when he saved her family's lives from illness. It was done in a respectful way. Perhaps they are more concerned about her protagonist Nellie and Laura's treatment of real-life bullies. Perhaps they don't like books that teach family values and moral character. Personally, I have chosen to ban the library association awards as being hypocritical and lacking merit.

Dana Slabaugh

West Jordan