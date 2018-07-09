SALT LAKE CITY — IHOP is back.

After a brief stint identifying itself as “IHOb,” the International House of Pancakes announced on social media Monday that it has reverted back to its original name.

“We really abbreciate the burgerin’ loyalty, but we’re back @IHOP again,” the IHOB Twitter account read.

We really abbreciate the burgerin’ loyalty, but we’re back @IHOP again. — IHOb (@IHOB) July 9, 2018

When asked, “didn’t go well, huh?” by one Twitter user, the IHOP account responded, “The blan was to get beople talking about our new burgers. And it worked. Look at us, two silly pancakes talkin’ about burgers.”

The company went next level and changed its Twitter bio to say: “If at first you don't pancake ... pancake, pancake again.”

IHOP announced on Facebook that its name change was a hoax to promote new burgers, according to KATU-2.

“We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers),” the company said in its Facebook post.

IHOP | 60th Anniversary We’re giving away 60¢ short stacks on July 17 from 7a-7p for IHOP’s 60th birthday. That’s right, IHOP! We’d never turn our back on pancakes (except for that time we faked it to promote our new burgers) Posted by IHOP on Monday, July 9, 2018

Though the quick switch might have baffled people, the change actually helped IHOP boost sales numbers.

A YouGov poll found that 19 percent of adults said they talked about the store in the two weeks before the IHOB campaign, Business Insider reported.

After the name change, that number jumped to 30 percent.

“It remains to be seen whether the buzz will translate to people being more likely to consider dining at IHOP,” according to Business Insider.

IHOP first announced its name change on June 6. Twitter reacted with plenty of theories about what the “B” in IHOB stood for, including such words as “burgers,” “breakfast” and even “burritos.”

On June 11, IHOP announced the “B” stood for “burgers” as the company announced a new slew of hamburger menu items. The decision instantly drew the ire of other fast food hamburger companies, like Wendy’s and Burger King.

However, IHOP President Darren Rebelez said at the time the name change was temporary.

"We're always going to have pancakes on the menu; we're always going to be IHOP, but America loves burgers, and America loves IHOP, and we thought this was a fantastic combination to bring America’s burgers to an iconic brand like IHOP," Rebelez said, according to Fox News.