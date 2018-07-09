SALT LAKE CITY — A 7-year-old Utah girl’s reaction to meeting the man who saved her life went viral over the weekend.

Adriana Aviles, of St. George, began crying when she finally met Mike Laureano, an Army veteran who saved her life with a bone marrow donation years ago.

See the video below:

The young girl was diagnosed with leukemia when she was 4 years old. She didn’t respond well to treatment, according to USA Today.

Laureano, who was taking classes at Wilmington University, stopped at a table to register on the Be The Match registry to donate his marrow. He had previously served eight years in the National Guard, which included a tour in Iraq.

Eventually, Adriana and Laureano proved to be a match.

“In my mind, I pretty much just thought that, if I did happen to match somebody … it was meant to be,” Laureano said in a video shared by USA Today’s Militarykind.

As KSL-TV reported, Laureano received a phone call a year after registering. He immediately followed through with his donation.

Two years after the surgery, Laureano received a Facebook message from Jessy Aviles, the mother of Adriana.

On May 11, he stopped in St. George to meet the girl he saved, according to KSL-TV.

“I was excited the entire time but still nervous because I have this, you know, ‘hero’ title,” he said. “You don’t know what to expect going in, but I was just happy to meet them in person.”

Laureano told WPVI-TV that everyone should sign up for bone marrow donations.

"It gives them a better chance of finding a match," he said.

Aimee Haskew of Be The Match said the world still needs a diverse amount of donors. Right now, only about 1 in 430 people who register will donate to a patient.

She said she’s proud to see Laureano’s story go viral

"I feel proud, and kind of humbled — nice to wake up in the morning, and feel you had a small, little, tiny role in that," Haskew said.