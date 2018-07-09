SALT LAKE CITY — Sen. Orrin Hatch said Monday it would be "wonderful" if President Donald Trump nominates Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The president has a plethora of excellent candidates and Republicans could support any one of them, the Utah Republican said on Fox News.

"But there's something within me that says it would be wonderful he'd appoint Amy Coney Barrett," Hatch said. "I think that would be a good thing."

Barrett is among four federal judges on Trump's list of finalists that includes Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge and Thomas Hardiman.

Politico, citing two unidentified sources familiar with the matter, reported that the president has made his decision. Trump plans to reveal his choice Monday in prime time from the White House.

The Politico sources did not divulge the pick, but sources earlier Monday said Hardiman and Kavanaugh had emerged as the most likely contenders for the Supreme Court.

Hatch, who has participated in the confirmation hearings for 15 justices, including all nine currently on the high court, says any one of the four would make a good justice. He said he expects a fight with the Democrats over the nomination will be "vicious"

"The Democrats are so upset that the Republicans have this opportunity of appointing nominees to the court that they just make every doggone appointment a cause celeb, and that's just ridiculous," he said.

Hatch said he believes Barrett, a Catholic and former Notre Dame law professor, could handle herself before the Senate Judiciary Committee, of which the senator is a member and former chairman.

"I suspect that (Democrats) will really get vicious if Barrett is chosen," he said. "But Barrett can very well handle herself. She's very smart. She knows what she's talking about. She's a law professor. I really have a high regard for her, but I really have a high regard for the other three as well."

Hatch has made no mention of the junior GOP senator from Utah, Mike Lee, or his brother, Utah Supreme Court Justice Thomas Lee. Both were on Trump's list of 25 potential nominees.

Trump interviewed Mike Lee last Monday, but his name has not come up among the frontrunners and is long shot for the job. Conservatives like Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, have touted Lee as the best choice.