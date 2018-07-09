SALT LAKE CITY — An effort to reopen an asylum request has been denied in the case of a Utah mother who has been living inside a church since January to avoid deportation, according to her spokeswoman.

Vicky Chavez was on her way to a flight to Honduras on Jan. 30 when she says she changed her mind and decided conditions were too unsafe for her two young children in her home country, opting instead to take up residence inside First Unitarian Church in downtown Salt Lake.

Chavez moved into the church with her then- 4-month-old and 6-year-old daughters after the federal Board of Immigration Appeals rejected Chavez's initial request for a stay of deportation via asylum.

Jeffrey D. Allred The First Unitarian Church is housing Vicky Chavez at the church to avoid her deportation in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018.

A press release issued Monday by Chavez's spokeswoman Amy Dominguez says Chavez applied to have that case for asylum — a legal protection immigrants can seek on the basis that they are at risk of persecution in their home country — reopened.

The immigration board rejected the request, and Chavez plans to pursue a reversal to that decision in the federal 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, which is her "only other choice outside of deportation," according to the release.

"(Chavez) plans to wait out her case in the safety of sanctuary for as long as necessary," Dominguez wrote Monday. "She remains optimistic that she will be granted asylum, allowing her to leave the church and continue the life she left behind (from before she sought) sanctuary."

Claiming sanctuary inside a church in the United States doesn't legally pre-empt the possibility of arrest or deportation, but U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has publicly detailed a policy guideline stating that "enforcement actions are not to occur at or be focused on sensitive locations."

Those locations include "schools (or) places of worship," the agency says on its website. Still, the policy allows for exceptions in the event of "exigent circumstances" or when "prior approval is obtained from a designated supervisory official."

First Unitarian Church Assistant Minister Monica Dobbins said in January that the decision to house the 30-year-old LDS woman and her two children was "civil disobedience to an unjust law."

"She'll be in the safest place that she can be," Rev. Dobbins said at the time. "We're supporting her through an incredibly difficult time."

Sean Estes, Deseret News Vicky Chavez, a Utah mother of two who is facing deportation to Honduras, speaks on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, in the First Unitarian Church in downtown Salt Lake City where she has taken shelter.

Chavez previously said she fled Honduras in 2014 to escape social and economic unrest in that country, as well as "domestic violence, rape and being persecuted by my (older) daughter's father."

Chavez said in a statement Monday that she longs for a return to normalcy.

"I want to be able to live a normal life, where my daughter will be able to return to school, and I will be able to visit my family whenever I'd like," she said.

Dominguez said "members of the faith community, grass-roots organization and other supporters" of Chavez are expected to speak at a press conference 6:30 p.m. Monday outside of the First Unitarian Church, 569 S. 1300 East, to address the effects of the latest decision in her case and lend their reassurance.

This story will be updated.