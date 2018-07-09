SALT LAKE CITY — One of the most highly anticipated films of next year just wrapped up filming.

Actress Brie Larson posted a photo to Instagram Sunday that signaled production of “Captain Marvel” has wrapped up.

Larson, an Academy Award-winning actress who will be Marvel’s first female lead superhero, posted the picture that included a clapperboard and a calendar in the background. July 6 was reportedly the final day of filming.

“Of course, true to Marvel Cinematic Universe form, no secrets or hints were given away from this photo,” according to Deadline. “However, the clapperboard is filled with autographs from what is assumed to be the cast and crew of the movie. So if you can find any Easter eggs in there, more power to you.”

Deadline reported that Marvel Studios won’t appear at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con event, meaning this photo “may be the only kind of ‘Captain Marvel’ news we get in a long time.”

As many will recall, the post-credits scene in “Avengers: Infinity War” hinted at Captain Marvel’s upcoming appearance. In the scene, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) sent out a distress signal to Captain Marvel as Thanos’ finger-snapping, universe-erasing decision took hold on Fury and the rest of New York City.

“Captain Marvel” will hit theaters March 8, 2019. The film will be set in the ’90s and follow Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who becomes a superhero after an alien’s DNA is fused with her own. The film will be the lead-in film to the fourth “Avengers” movie.

Reports suggest the new film will bring back dead characters from the “Guardians of the Galaxy” universe since the movie is set in the past. One production note indicated that “Guardians” villains Korath and Ronan, who both died in the first “Guardians” movie, will return.

And Clark Gregg, who played agent Phil Coulson in “The Avengers,” will likely return as well, according to Entertainment Weekly.

In June, Disney reportedly previewed some of its upcoming films at the CineEurope event. During one of the presentations, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige hyped up Captain Marvel as the next leader of the Marvel franchise heading into the next phase of the film.

“The footage shown highlighted her (Brie Larson as Carol Danvers) as a character and talked about how she would become the new face and leader of the Marvel Cinematic Universe while talking a little bit about her powers and how powerful of a character she is,” according to MCU Cosmic’s report.