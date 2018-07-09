SALT LAKE CITY — An early morning fire Monday destroyed a semitrailer and left a lot of melted ice cream on the road.

Just after midnight, a semi heading down Parleys Canyon caught fire and became engulfed on I-80 near 2600 East. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, troopers believe the rig's brakes caught fire.

The semi was hauling boxes of ice cream. The westbound collector road at Foothill Boulevard was closed for several hours as crews attended to the wreck.

No one was injured in the incident.