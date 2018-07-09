DUCHESNE — A wildfire near Strawberry Reservoir has grown, fire managers said Monday, but weekend rain helped crews hold containment at 35 percent.

The Dollar Ridge Fire has overtaken 52,068 acres, or about 81 square miles, in Duchesne and Wasatch counties, according to a Monday morning Utah Fire Info news release.

It had destroyed 90 homes at last count and forced the evacuation of 1,100 people since it began July 1, though most evacuees have been allowed to return home.

The blaze is believed to be human caused, but details on how it started have not been released.

A public meeting at Duchesne High School Monday evening is set to provide further updates on firefighters' progress and their plan for the coming days. The effort Monday included 21 crews, 45 engines, as well as helicopters and dozers. Teams continued to assess possible damage to buildings in the burn zone.

On Sunday, some areas of the fire received half an inch of rain. With the thunderstorms, multiple new lightning-caused fires started in the area, but all those fires were kept under 5 acres and were contained quickly, fire officials said.

More forecast thunderstorms Monday could help firefighters, but also may keep choppers grounded.

A Red Cross evacuation center closed Sunday as the majority of evacuees were allowed to return home. Additional portions of Lower Red Creek Road, south of U.S. 40, were reopened Monday to some who live in the area.

• In southern Utah, the West Valley Fire about 10 miles north of St. George also continued to burn over 11,785 acres, but containment grew to 55 percent Monday, up from 46 percent a day earlier.