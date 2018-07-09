SALT LAKE CITY — Social media wasn’t kind to MoviePass over the weekend.

Multiple MoviePass customers shared on Twitter over the weekend that they couldn’t easily cancel their MoviePass accounts, raising suspicion about the struggling subscription service’s motives.

MoviePass responded to the concern in a statement emailed to the Deseret News.

“Our tech team is aware of a bug affecting in-app cancellation requests and is working on a fix as we speak. We anticipate this bug to be fixed in an app update later this week.

"If members are trying to cancel, we recommend reaching out via our in-app chat for assistance," the statement said.

JUST IN: @MoviePass says in a statement emailed to me that it is "aware of a bug affecting in-app cancellation requests and is working on a fix as we speak." pic.twitter.com/berjLAIawK — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) July 9, 2018

Questions about MoviePass' cancellation procedure began when BuzzFeed’s senior technology reporter Alex Kantrowitz shared an image Sunday morning of “what happens when you try to cancel MoviePass.”

The image displayed in the tweet showed an error message pop up, which read, “unexpected error occurred.”

Here’s what happens when you try to cancel MoviePass 😂 pic.twitter.com/GcDMuHmdC5 — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) July 8, 2018

Kantrowitz shared another photo reportedly from the MoviePass help section.

“I have never seen anything like this,” he tweeted.

The photo — which had the headline “Is MoviePass doing alright?” — read:

“MoviePass has all the resources necessary to continue our business operations for the foreseeable future, and we hope you remain an enthusiastic member of the MoviePass community. Please let us know if we can help you with anything else.”

This is an actual entry in the MoviePass help section. I have never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/qjfq3UmYmf — Alex Kantrowitz (@Kantrowitz) July 8, 2018

One Twitter user named Herman Blume replied to the initial tweet, saying he experienced a similar problem.

“I had the same problems Alex. Eventually I just had to cancel the automatic payments through my bank,” he wrote.

I had the same problems Alex. Eventually I just had to cancel the automatic payments through my bank — Herman Blume (@HermanBlume1) July 8, 2018

Kantrowitz responded, “MoviePass cancellation bug: An unexpected error or … something else?”

Sonya Mann responded to that tweet, saying, the problem “happened to me a bunch of times too, I don't remember how I managed to actually cancel but I think I had to rail at their support a few times.”

The problem over canceling MoviePass wasn’t confined to a bubble. Multiple users shared their accounts of having trouble canceling the service.

Oh, how clever, whenever you go to cancel your MoviePass account, the app crashes.



It's almost like it's intentional. — Jacob Hill: Vice (@JacobTheHill) July 7, 2018

MoviePass confirmed on Twitter over the weekend that its app experienced some problems.

“We are still working through issues affecting some users on the MoviePass app, we recommend members who have not gone to the theaters yet wait for further updates. Thank you for your patience as we work through this,” the company said.

It’s unclear if these issues were related to the cancellation problems, too. It did, however, immediately impact those trying to check-in to a film.

We are currently aware of an issue affecting some users who are trying to check-in to a film this evening. We ask for your patience as we work through this issue. We'll post a further update as things progress. Thank you. — MoviePass (@MoviePass) July 6, 2018

Twitter users expressed their desire to quit the service after it announced its new “Peak Pricing” plan. As the Deseret News reported, MoviePass will tack on an extra surcharge to tickets for showings during busy hours, like weekends and box office opening weekends.

The example from MoviePass displayed a roughly $3 surcharge for seeing “Avengers: Infinity War” on opening weekend. That fee is charged to the credit card connected to your account.

MoviePass’ parent company, Helios and Matheson, said last week it needed $1.2 billion to stay afloat, according to CNN. The company said it hoped to raise that money through selling stock and debt securities.