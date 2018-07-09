PROVO — A former high school dance teacher who pleaded guilty a year ago to unlawful sexual activity with a minor, spent three days in jail last week for allegedly selling drugs out of her car.

Sarah Lindsay Lewis, 27, of Orem, was arrested Thursday, according to Utah County Jail records. On July 2, the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force discovered she was "selling narcotics from her car," according to a probation violation report from Adult Probation and Parole.

She was found to be in possession of 12 ounces of meth, the report states.

Lewis was booked into jail for three days for violating the conditions of her probation. Agents are recommending that she be charged with drug distribution, but no formal charges have been filed as of Monday. If charged and convicted, she could receive more jail or prison time.

Lewis, a former dance and social studies teacher at Landmark High School in Spanish Fork, was accused of having sexual intercourse with a 17-year-old boy in her home in 2017. She was originally charged in 4th District Court with rape, a first-degree felony; tampering with a witness, a third-degree felony; and two counts of supplying alcohol to a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

Landmark is an alternative high school with approximately 340 students in grades 10 through 12.

In June of 2017, Lewis pleaded guilty to an amended charge of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. She received a suspended sentence of up to five years at the Utah State Prison and was given credit for the 195 days she had already spent in jail. As part of the terms of her probation, Lewis was ordered to remain drug and alcohol-free and undergo treatment. She was also placed on the Utah Sex Offender Registry and ordered to have no contact with current or former students.

According to the Adult Probation and Parole report, Lewis failed a drug test on June 22 and was caught with alcohol on Oct. 25, 2017, in addition to her most recent violation.