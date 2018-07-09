SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for July 9.

Trump still considering SCOTUS pick

President Donald Trump said Sunday he is still deciding who will replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy at the end of the month, according to The Associated Press.

"I'm very close to making a final decision. And I believe this person will do a great job," Trump said as he prepared to return to Washington from a weekend at his New Jersey golf club. "Let's say it's the four people … they're excellent, every one. You can't go wrong."

Top contenders for the position include: federal appeals judges Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett and Thomas Hardiman

Trump said he’d announce his decision at 7 p.m. MDT on Monday.

Duchesne fire containment rises

Several families who live north and east of the Dollar Ridge Fire were allowed to return home Sunday, according to the Deseret News.

However, the returning residents received a warning that they might have to leave if the fire grows again.

Fire officials said they contained about 35 percent of the fire by Sunday night.

Rain showers helped the firefighters combat the fire. However, strong winds could play a role in causing it to spread widely again.

8 of 12 rescued from Thai cave

Eight of the 12 boys trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand were saved on Sunday and Monday by expert divers, CNN reported.

The 12 boys were trapped with their soccer coach for more than two weeks inside the cave after dangerous rain and rising water levels trapped them there.

Four boys and their coach remain inside the cave.

Experts said that it could take four days for the rescue to be complete, according to The Associated Press.

"The operation went much better than expected," said Chiang Rai acting Gov. Narongsak Osatanakorn, who is currently overseeing the rescue effort.

Jazz unite for Summer League in Las Vegas

Seven Utah Jazz players spent time together over the weekend at the NBA Summer League event in Las Vegas, according to the Deseret News.

Donovan Mitchell, Dante Exum, Royce O’Neale, Jae Crowder, Alec Burks, Raul Neto and Rudy Gobert attended the Jazz’s Sunday game against the New York Knicks.

Don’t forget that general manager Dennis Lindsey and other staff members watched the Jazz defeat the Knicks, 90-85. Georges Niang led the scoring with 20 points and eight rebounds.

Niang celebrated his teammates visiting the game.

“I think that speaks volumes to the Jazz organization; we’re just one big family,” Niang said. “Everybody supports everybody, no matter what’s going on. I think all these guys coming out here and supporting us, sitting courtside is awesome.

“I think it gives the guys here an extra motivation to play well, and I just think it shows how gracious they are with their time to support us.”

