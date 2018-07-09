Less than two weeks ago, former BYU basketball player Brandon Davies told BYU Sports Nation he is leaning toward playing for Team Fredette in this year’s The Basketball Tournament.

The team is captained by former Cougar teammate Jimmer Fredette, who will play this year after coaching the team last year in the national 5-on-5 basketball tournament. Former BYU player Charles Abouo will also be playing for Team Fredette, which plays its first-round game July 21.

Davies recently helped lift his Lithuanian team, Zalgiris Kaunuas, to victory over Lietuvos Ryas to clinch the LKL championship, and he told BYU Sports Nation his decision whether to play in the TBT tournament would depend on how his body is feeling.

On Friday, Davies tweeted that he’d play if he could get 1,000 new Twitter followers in a week’s time.

That tweet elicited several fun responses, including from Fredette.

If on were to unfollow you and then refollow you, 1000 times, will you still lace’em up? Askin for a friend...you know...😁🤙 — Mark McCrady (@nomadcoug) July 7, 2018

If I follow then follow with 999 Bryan colangelo accounts will you play? — Andy Burgess (@AndyBurgess21) July 7, 2018

Bro I need your help getting 100 followers haha not even a thousand people know who I am — Dustin Van Gilder (@dvg63) July 7, 2018

Whitney Fredette, the wife of Jimmer Fredette, suggested his husband’s team should add another former Cougar, Jackson Emery.

The reunion we all want and need!!! How many followers for @jacksonemery04 to join the team?!?! https://t.co/xoRRJPUMaJ — Whitney Fredette (@whitneyfredette) July 8, 2018

There aren’t enough people on Twitter for that to happen! https://t.co/BDmaP9eoXC — Jimmer Fredette (@jimmerfredette) July 8, 2018

Ha! It’s your loss. You need me to come play YOUR defense 😂 #goldenjet — Jackson Emery (@jacksonemery04) July 8, 2018

Hatfield shares message at detention center

Former Utah defensive back Dominque Hatfield, now with the Los Angeles Rams, shared his story about going to jail in college during a visit with young men at the Camarillo detention center in a video posted by the Rams on Twitter.

Hatfield, who hails from Los Angeles, was arrested on aggravated robbery charges in 2015, then subsequently was dismissed from the Utah football team. Those charges were dismissed when new information cast "doubt on the defendant’s guilt of the crimes," according to the motion to dismiss.

Later that summer, Hatfield was also arrested on misdemeanor assault charges stemming from an alleged fight at a party, which he later entered a no contest plea in abeyance for those charges.

Hatfield then went through the process of being reinstated to the team, missing only one game.

"That summer, that was one of the darkest moments of my life thus far. That's how I got into writing, got into rapping. I just started writing everything, getting my emotions down, everything that was hurting me up to that point," Hatfield said in the video.

The rapping has helped him, and now he calls it his second love behind football.

"I know for a fact y’all gonna get out of here. And when y’all get the opportunity, y’all gotta take it and run with it," Hatfield said during the visit to the detention center.

Watch the full story in the video below.

“I went to jail too, when I was in college… I know for a fact y’all gonna get out of here. And when y’all get the opportunity, y’all gotta take it and run with it.” - @_HattyF



Watch more exclusive #LARams content 📺 » https://t.co/IHGTV5qHmO pic.twitter.com/SlhDk3L8sL — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 5, 2018

And finally ...

Brotherly love was on full display in a video shared on Twitter over the weekend. In the video, a pair of British triathletes, brothers Jonny and Alistair Brownlee, are competing in a race, and Alistair helps Jonny, who led the race near the end, cross the finish line after his legs began to give out.