PARK CITY — It’s not every day you get to hear music from “The Phantom of the Opera” performed by someone who’s played the Phantom himself more than 2,000 times on Broadway.

As nighttime fell upon Deer Valley Resort and the air cooled off Saturday, the ominous theme to Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” rose above the Wasatch Mountains. Broadway singer Christiane Noll performed the role of Christine alongside seasoned Phantom performer Hugh Panaro, who also performed the role in Broadway’s 25th anniversary production.

Kathleen Sykes, Utah Symphony Broadway singers Christiane Noll (right) and Hugh Panaro (left) performing with the Utah Symphony at the Deer Valley Music Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

“Sing for me!” Panaro demanded multiple times of Noll — a request that ultimately led the singer to hit the highest note of the evening and bring members of the audience to their feet in awe.

And that was just the end of the concert.

The Utah Symphony concert Saturday evening wasn’t a “Phantom of the Opera” performance — although starting Wednesday you can see the full touring production at the Eccles Theater — it was a celebration of Broadway. More specifically, the symphony, now in its 15th season of the Deer Valley Music Festival, celebrated legendary composers Webber and Stephen Sondheim.

The music of Sondheim dominated the concert’s first half, and the symphony kicked off the evening with the whirling orchestral overture from “Gypsy.” Although conductor Jerry Steichen's back was to the audience, thanks to his animated movements and even more animated facial expressions — courtesy of the outdoor big screens next to the stage — no one watching him could have doubted his enthusiasm and love for the legendary composer's music.

The first half of the concert had its fair share of lighthearted fun: Broadway singer Debbie Gravitte brought the perfect combination of sultriness and sassiness to the tune “Broadway Baby,” the symphony performed a medley of classic songs from “West Side Story” and all three vocalists performed the rapid-fire “Getting Married Today” from Sondheim’s 1970 musical “Company” — a comic song “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has cited as being a significant influence on his rap-infused musical writing.

Kathleen Sykes, Utah Symphony Broadway singer Debbie Gravitte performing with the Utah Symphony at the Deer Valley Music Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018.

But for all of the Sondheim fun, the highlight of the first half — and perhaps the entire concert — came at the concert’s most poignant moment, in Noll’s stirring rendition of “Send in the Clowns” (a song Judy Collins popularized) from the 1973 musical “A Little Night Music.” It might seem odd for a high point in a concert to come at a sad time, but Noll is a captivating performer. The singer, who joins the national tour of “Dear Evan Hansen” in September, brought an incredible emotional depth to a song that reflects on the ironies and disappointments of life. She punctuated her soaring voice with empty laughs and forlorn sighs, and combined with solo piano accompaniment from Steichen, the performance was simultaneously haunting and moving.

Arguably more familiar music from Webber filled the concert’s second half — catchy, recognizable tunes from “Cats” and “The Phantom of the Opera” among others. Against the backdrop of pink and orange-tinged clouds, the symphony launched into a bombastic medley from Webber’s 1970 rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar,” a musical that gained even more popularity this year with NBC’s Easter production. Noll then took the stage to perform “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina” from “Evita,” once more bringing an impressive emotional depth to her performance that elicited loud applause from the audience.

Panaro isn’t Donny Osmond, but there was a palpable excitement from the crowd when he came out to perform “Any Dream Will Do” from “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” — a staple in Utah’s community theater scene. Noll and Gravitte provided the contagious background vocals and the members of the crowd “ah-ah-ah”-ed right along with them. Gravitte, whose larger-than-life personality was a joy to watch throughout the evening, even yelled out, “I love you, Donny!” upon the song’s conclusion.

Kathleen Sykes, Utah Symphony Conductor Jerry Steichen leading the Utah Symphony at the Deer Valley Music Festival on Saturday, July 7, 2018 in "Broadway Hits by Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber."

“Memory, all alone in the moonlight,” Gravitte then powerfully belted as the sky darkened. But the celebration of the musical “Cats” didn’t end with that popular song. The symphony treated the audience to a lively rendition of “Jellicle Ball” — Steichen's animated expressions cannot be overstated here — before diving into the much anticipated “Phantom of the Opera” finale.

The symphony and performers gave the Park City audience an encore of three Webber songs from the musicals “Aspects of Love,” “Song and Dance” and “Jesus Christ Superstar.” These last songs rang through the mountain air, a perfect accompaniment as people folded up their blankets and put on their shoes, “Broadway babies walking off their tired feet.”

To view the full schedule for Deer Valley Music Festival's 15th season — there's an ABBA tribute show this Friday! — visit deervalleymusicfestival.org.