Former BYU and Provo High guard Kyle Collinsworth grabbed eight rebounds for Dallas in the Mavericks’ 81-78 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League on Sunday in Las Vegas.

Collinsworth played 18 minutes in the game, scoring four points and adding an assist and a steal while turning the ball over once. He shot 2 of 6 from the field while missing his only 3-point attempt.

In two summer league games, Collinsworth, who was waived by the Mavericks on Friday, has averaged 15 minutes, 2.5 points, four rebounds, 1.5 steals and one assist per game while shooting 25 percent from the field.

Here’s a look at how other players with Utah ties fared Sunday in the Las Vegas summer tournament.

Tyler Rawson, Orlando Magic: The former Utah, Salt Lake Community College, Southern Utah and American Fork High forward made his pro debut in the Magic’s 86-56 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. He played 5:56 late-game minutes and had a steal while missing his only shot attempt, a 3-pointer, in the win.

Caleb Swanigan, Portland Trail Blazers: The former Salt Lake native scored five points and had eight rebounds and five assists to go along with five turnovers in a team-high 26 minutes in an 85-68 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The big man shot 2 of 8 from the field while making his only 3-point attempt.

Through two games at the Las Vegas summer tournament, Swanigan is averaging 26.5 minutes, eight points, 10.5 rebounds and five assists per game while shooting 35.7 percent from the field.