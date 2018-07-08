LAS VEGAS — Utah Jazz big man Ekpe Udoh will remain in Salt Lake City this season.

Udoh met with members of the Jazz front office on Sunday and was informed that his $3.4 million contract will be guaranteed for the upcoming season, according to a Deseret News source.

The organization had until Monday, July 9, to decide on whether or not to guarantee his deal. After waiving Jonas Jerebko, the team decided to bring Udoh back. He has spent the bulk of his offseason training in Utah.

Udoh was effective off the bench in 63 games for the Jazz, averaging 2.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks while making three starts but was really strong on the defensive end with his 6-foot-10 frame.

He’s also solid off the court with his book club, hometown camps and local appearances. Utah has also re-signed Derrick Favors, Raul Neto and Dante Exum this offseason to bring back the bulk of last year’s playoff roster.

"It’s gonna be a fun season,” Udoh told the Deseret News. “The West has gotten better but we’ve gotten better and we’re gonna be the same team next year. Starting last year, you didn’t know what you were going to get with so many new pieces, but now we’ll be ready from the beginning.”