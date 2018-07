Alex Degnan and Alli Uchida enjoy the day Sunday at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City sitting in a hammock. It will continue to be hot along the Wasatch Front on Monday and Tuesday with a high temperature both days of 98 degrees in Salt Lake City with a 30 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms. The low temperatures will be in the upper 70s. On Wednesday, expect a high temperature of 93 degrees, 95 on Thursday and 96 degrees on Friday.