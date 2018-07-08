SALT LAKE CITY — The journey from childhood to adulthood is full of critical choices.

One that has always interested me is how people either hold onto the family traditions of their childhoods or how they create new ones. Sometimes those decisions are driven by marriage or other relationship obligations.

But sometimes those decisions come from desire, obligation or opportunity.

For me, celebrating holidays more than 2,000 miles from my immediate family forced me to think about who I would celebrate with, how I would celebrate and, as I got older, whether or not I even wanted to celebrate certain holidays.

One thing that’s always fascinated me is why people want to run on holidays. My favorite Thanksgiving tradition involves dragging my family to a 5K (usually the Turkey Leg in Farmington) first thing in the morning.

When I began running on Thanksgiving, it was to support a friend who wanted to participate in a 5K at a gym near his home. I had so much fun, and found it to be such a beautiful way to think about gratitude, that I just decided to make it a tradition.

Some members of my family have embraced it. Others tolerate it. But Thanksgiving isn’t the only holiday where thousands of people head out to run before engaging in more traditional celebrations or family gatherings.

The Deseret News Marathon is one of the oldest marathons in the country, but for many people, the addition of the half marathon created a whole new opportunity for a new type of Pioneer Day celebration.

Among those is 38-year-old Natalie Larson.

A runner since high school, she stuck with the sport, although more so for the health benefits than for the competition.

“I just ran a lot for fun,” she said.

Larson ran her first marathon when she was 24, and she’s run 16 since then, working them in when she wasn’t dealing with the demands of pregnancy.

As she began her family, she found pregnancy, recovery and breastfeeding all made marathon training a bit more complicated. So she did as many as she could in between her pregnancies, usually one or two. Since the birth of the youngest of her three children, her runs have become more goal-oriented.

“Since my son was born, I really picked up the training,” she said. “I got to where I ran a marathon in under four hours, and I thought, ‘Hey, that’s not too far from qualifying for Boston.’ So I decided to try to qualify for Boston. Then I qualified for Boston, and then my goal was to qualify early enough to get in.”

She ran the Boston Marathon in 2017, and now she’s hoping to earn a second trip to one of the country’s most iconic races. The Deseret News Marathon is among the oldest marathons in the country, and interestingly, it is one of two that Larson has yet to conquer.

She said she began running the half marathon on July 24th as a way to "tune up" before her fall marathon.

“I like ending on the parade route,” she said. “That’s fun. This year, I wasn’t sure I was going to sign up, but now it’s part of my holiday tradition.” She said that her husband is off work, so he sleeps in with the kids, now 11, 8 and 4, while she enjoys the unique atmosphere of the Pioneer Day race.

“I don’t feel like it takes away from the holiday at all,” she said of racing in the morning on the holiday. “I’ll probably do a Deseret News Marathon race every year now. I like the parade route, I like that it’s a holiday, and I love running down Emigration Canyon.”

She even enjoys the challenge that comes with running in the heat of the summer.

In fact, she said, two years ago, she ran her half marathon PR at the Deseret News Marathon — covering 13.1 miles in 1:37.

“I like the timing of the race,” she said. “It’s a really fun summer race. I really would have considered the marathon if I hadn’t just done Morgan Valley last week.”

She said it’s difficult not to think of how much easier her life is than those first settlers who came to the Salt Lake Valley through the canyon the race traverses.

“It’s so hot, but I know it’s going to end and I’m going to go home and get in the shower,” she said. “The pioneers didn’t have those luxuries. The race has just got a fun spirit to it.”

Running for Larson is a bit of freedom, a bit of empowerment. She said even on the days she doesn’t feel like running, she gets up, and eventually, she’s grateful she put in the work.

“Now it’s just part of what I do,” she said. “I run six days a week, and it’s something I’ve done for so long, it’s just something I love to do. … I love to trail run, I love to hike, and I love that I know every street in my city. It’s a stress reliever, and there are just a lot of reasons.”

I hated the Deseret News Marathon the first year I did it — which was 10 years ago this summer. Maybe it was because I started too fast, and then suffered too much for the final six miles. But I've decided, as this is turning out to be the summer of slaying mental dragons, I'm taking on the marathon once again.

I understand what motivates Larson, even though she is far more committed and talented than I am. When I let life get the best of me, I start to feel very acutely all the ways in which I need to struggle and succeed.

Even if our passion for training may ebb and flow, the faith that every run will bring new gifts never waivers. It's the reason we get up, even when we're tired. It's the reason we lace up, even when we don't feel great.

It’s the reason that even when we look for a break from every other obligation and responsibility, running, and even racing, simply feels like a natural part of any celebration.