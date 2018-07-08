Brandon Bactat, 17, center, and others with the Chang Brothers Taekwondo Academy, cheer on a teammate during the USA Taekwondo 2018 National Championships at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The weeklong event, which ended Sunday, is the largest taekwondo competition in the world. The event was expected to bring 5,000 athletes in addition to more than 10,000 spectators from all over the country to see the best taekwondo athletes compete from all different age groups.