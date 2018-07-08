SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake Bees lost their fifth straight game, 15-6, against the El Paso Chihuahuas on Sunday afternoon at Smith’s Ballpark. The Chihuahuas now hold a five-game lead over the Bees in the PCL Pacific Southern Division.

El Paso outscored the Bees by nine runs while outhitting the Bees by six. Chihuahuas right fielder Forrestt Allday was 4-for-6 with two RBIs, while catcher Raffy Lopez tallied five RBIs, including a grand slam in the eighth inning.

The Bees led 3-2 after four innings before El Paso scored seven runs over the next two innings, and Salt Lake was never back in it.

BEES REACH ALL-STAR BREAK: After Sunday afternoon’s loss to El Paso, the Salt Lake Bees are officially in the All-Star break. The All-Star break runs from July 9-11, with the Bees back in action at Sacramento on July 12. The Triple-A All-Star break will include the Home Run Derby on Monday and the All-Star Game on Wednesday. Salt Lake outfielder Rymer Liriano will replace Jabari Blash in the Triple-A All-Star Game, held in Columbus, Ohio. Liriano enters the All-Star Game hitting .269 with 48 RBIs and 16 home runs. The Triple-A All-Star Game will be broadcast on MLB Network on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Having played 90 games since the start of the season, Salt Lake sits at 45-45 after starting the season hot. The Bees were red-hot to start the year in April, going 15-10 and putting up seven runs per game. Salt Lake improved on its start in the month of May, finishing the second month of the season with an 18-12 record, scoring 6.8 runs per game to sit at 33-22. The Bees had one of the best offenses in baseball — smashing 47 home runs in April and 46 dingers in May.

Salt Lake had its first losing month in June, when it scored 4.7 runs per game and gave up 6.86 earned runs per game en route to an 11-16 month. So far in July, the Bees have tallied just one win, going 1-7.

Some of Salt Lake’s best players have been called up to the Angels during the winning drought, including David Fletcher (leads Bees in doubles, triples, batting average, runs, hits) and Jabari Blash (leads Bees in home runs, RBIs, total bases, OBP, slugging and OPS).

Not helping matters on the mound is the fact that the Los Angeles Angels have 10 pitchers on the disabled list, meaning four pitchers that played for Salt Lake (Justin Anderson, Jaime Barria, Taylor Cole and Felix Pena) are currently filling in in Anaheim.

The Bees have made 197 transactions so far this year.

BEELINES

In short: Salt Lake lost its fifth straight game, losing 15-6 to El Paso in the final game before the All-Star break.

Record: 45-45

Up next: Triple-A All-Star Game, PCL All-Stars at International All-Stars, Wednesday, 5 p.m.