PROVO — A man died Sunday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hourslong SWAT standoff in Provo.

Teams responded to the home at 1754 S. 620 West about 8:30 a.m. after a couple got into an argument and the man fired a shot into the ground, according to police. A woman who left the house unharmed called police and heard two more rounds fired, said Provo police detective Nick Dupaix.

Officers failed to make contact with the man despite calling him on the phone and using a loudspeaker, Dupaix said. Teams eventually broke windows and a back door, using tear gas and sending in a drone and robot. They later found Richard Austin, 31, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a master bedroom, Dupaix said.

The scene was secured by about 1 p.m., police said on Twitter. They urged people to avoid the neighborhood as investigators remained at the home.

Dupaix said three children live there but were away on a camping trip over the weekend.

— Annie Knox