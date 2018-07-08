LEHI — A 16-year-old boy drowned Saturday night after he did a backflip from a bridge into the Jordan River with friends, police say.

Cole Merrill, of Alpine, jumped with two friends from an 8-foot to 10-foot railing on what's known as the Old Iron Bridge in Lehi, said Lehi Police Sgt. Thayne Call. The boy was facedown when he rose to the surface about 11 p.m., then turned over and disappeared in the water again, Call said.

It took crews about four hours to find and retrieve his body from the river roughly 20 feet from the bridge.

Despite posted warnings against trespassing, Call said police often spot teens at the bridge that no longer is in operation, and tell them to leave.

"It's kind of a common summer hot spot for kids to go," he said.

The three who jumped into the water were part of a larger group at the bridge Saturday night, he said.

An underwater search and rescue crew scoured the water, which Call said has a strong undercurrent from south to north. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter assisted.