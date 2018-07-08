SANDY — A 54-year-old man died Saturday night after he was struck while crossing the street in Sandy.

The crash happened about 9:25 p.m. on 9000 South near 400 East, said Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen. A 67-year-old woman was travelling east when the man was crossing to the south side of the street.

An ambulance transported the pedestrian to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries, Nielsen said.

As of Sunday, it wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash, but police do not believe impairment was a factor, Nielsen added. An accident reconstruction team was investigating and the driver was cooperating.

The names of those involved weren't immediately released, and police were working to contact next of kin, Nielsen said. The man who died was not using a crosswalk but there are streetlights on the road.

The crash temporarily shut down 9000 South Saturday night, snarling traffic in the area after a Real Salt Lake match.