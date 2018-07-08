SALT LAKE CITY — A fire in the parking garage at Salt Lake City International Airport early Sunday damaged 19 rental cars and caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, authorities said.

No injuries were reported, airport spokeswoman Nancy Volmer said.

Investigators believe the fire that ignited shortly after midnight was not an accident but didn't immediately say why they are considering it to be suspicious.

The fire did not damage any non-rental cars or any other airport facilities.

The blaze could easily have overtaken more than just a portion of one floor in the garage, Salt Lake Fire Capt. Dan Marlowe said.

"This was not an easy fire to get to," he said, in part due to construction near the airport and the constraints of trying to navigate a large fire engine into a compact garage.

"These vehicles were burning, gas tanks were rupturing and flames were spreading," Marlowe said, praising his crews. "It could have been a whole lot worse."

Firefighters managed to douse the flames at the Hertz lot after about 40 minutes, he said.