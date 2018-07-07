SALT LAKE CITY — Eric Young Jr. turned in a two-home run performance, accounting for three of Salt Lake’s four RBIs on the night, but a late-inning surge from El Paso stole the game away from the Bees, 5-4.

Young Jr. hit a two-run blast to in the bottom of the third that hit the sidewalk in the right field berm, then followed that up with a solo homer to right in the fifth inning. Young Jr. also hit a double, finishing 3-for-4 on the night.

“I think I actually took a simple approach and saw the ball and put the good part of the barrel on it. I think sometimes when people get into ruts, they think about doing too much, and more times than not, keeping it simple, not really caring where the ball goes, just making sure you put good wood on it more times than not, good things will happen,” Young Jr. said.

The last multi-homer game from Young Jr. came on July 9, 2009, at Smith’s Ballpark, when he was a member of the Colorado Springs Sky Sox.

Salt Lake was leading 4-1 before El Paso surged ahead. Auston Bousfield hit an RBI single in the sixth, Dusty Coleman hit a solo homer in the seventh, then Forrestt Allday hit a two-run RBI to give El Paso the lead.

Young Jr. was the last man up to bat in the ninth inning, and the crowd of 11,333 at Smith’s Ballpark gave him an ovation as he walked to the plate. Young Jr. hit a deep ball to left field that looked like it had a chance to be his third home run of the night, but Allday caught it on the warning track to end the game.

For Salt Lake, which has lost nine of the last ten and four in a row, the All-Star break — coming up after Sunday’s contest — could not come at a more perfect time.

“Pretty much majority of the year, we’ve been winning most ballgames, the last week-and-a-half, two weeks haven’t been on our side, but that’s baseball — it’ll humble you real quick. It’s good that we have the All-Star break, take a couple days off, miss the game a little bit and realize how much we love it and come back and make a run for the playoffs,” Young Jr. said.

FLETCHER’S FANTASTIC NIGHT: Bees infielder David Fletcher made an important appearance in Friday night’s Los Angeles Angels game. Fletcher entered the ballgame for Luis Valbuena in the seventh inning and made two big plays in the Angels’ 3-2 comeback win in the Freeway Series against the Dodgers. With two outs in the ninth inning, Fletcher cracked a single to left to score Shohei Ohtani and tie the game. Then, Ian Kinsler hit a ball to right field that Yasiel Puig misplayed, then threw home to catcher Yasmani Grandal, who had trouble corralling the throw as it bounced over his glove, allowing Fletcher to score the game-winning run from first base.

The Angels were down to their final out. Ohtani walked, stole 2nd, took 3rd on an error & scored on a RBI single.



Then, this happened. (via @FoxSportsWest) pic.twitter.com/AvTHu9KNxi — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) July 7, 2018

“That’s Fletch being Fletch. I’ve been watching him now for two years, so I’m not surprised. I knew if he stuck to his approach and did exactly what he was doing down here, more of the world gets to see him now,” Young Jr. said.

BEELINES

Chihuahuas — 5

Bees — 4

In short: Eric Young Jr. had his first multi-homer game since 2009, but the Bees came up short in their fourth straight loss.

Record: 45-44

Next up: El Paso RHP Collin Rea (1-2, 6.00 ERA) at Salt Lake RHP Ivan Pineyro (2-6, 7.96 ERA), Sunday, 1:05 p.m.