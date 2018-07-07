1 of 2
Doug Parker, FR170928 AP
New Orleans Pelicans' Frank Jackson during their NBA basketball media day in New Orleans, Monday, Sept. 25, 2017.

Frank Jackson’s NBA debut was short-lived.

The former Lone Peak High point guard is expected to be sidelined 2-4 weeks after being diagnosed with a left ankle sprain, the New Orleans Pelicans announced Saturday. He suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Pelicans’ 90-77 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday at the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Jackson had 13 points, six rebounds, one assist and a steal for the Pelicans in 13 minutes of play before being sidelined.

He will miss the rest of the summer league, a blow after Jackson missed his rookie NBA season with a right ankle injury.

Here’s a look at how other players with Utah ties fared Saturday during the second day of the Las Vegas summer tournament.

C.J. Wilcox, Indiana Pacers: The former Pleasant Grove High guard scored 13 points while not missing a shot during the Pacers’ 86-76 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Wilcox made all four field-goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers, while hitting three free throws for Indiana. He added a defensive rebound.

Wilcox is averaging 9.5 points while shooting 62.5 percent from the field through two games at the Las Vegas tournament.

Caleb Swanigan, Portland Trail Blazers: The former Salt Lake native had a double-double for the Trail Blazers in a 93-78 win over the Utah Jazz.

Swanigan grabbed a team-high 13 rebounds, including three offensive boards, and added 11 points on Saturday. He also had five assists, tied for the team lead.

Swanigan shot 3 of 6 from the field, including making a 3-pointer, while also hitting 4 of 5 free throws.

Elijah Bryant, Philadelphia 76ers: The former BYU guard is playing in the final game of the night for the 76ers against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip time was scheduled for 9:30 p.m. MDT with the game televised on ESPN.

Brandon Judd Brandon Judd is a sports writer for DeseretNews.com.
