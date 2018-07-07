FARMINGTON — Suspicious packages on FrontRunner trains in Provo and Farmington shut down the commuter rail system Saturday.

Bomb squads with dogs and robots were en route to the Farmington station to investigate the packages. Bus bridges are being assembled between the American Fork and Provo stations and the Woods Cross and Farmington stations, according to the Utah Transit Authority.

"They're going to be sweeping every train, every hour for the rest of the weekend," said UTA spokesman Carl Arky.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.