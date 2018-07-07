SOUTH SALT LAKE — Several cars caught fire Saturday at a wrecking yard, sending up a billow of black smoke that could be seen for miles across the Salt Lake Valley.

About eight to 10 vehicles inside a maintenance shop at 500 West and 3460 South burned in the 1 p.m. blaze, according to South Salt Lake Deputy Fire Chief Terry Addison.

Wind was making it difficult for crews to put the flames out, but the fire was contained inside the wrecking yard, he said. The cause of the fire was under investigation. No injuries were reported.