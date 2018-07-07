PLEASANT GROVE — "In every job that must be done there is an element of fun." At least that's what Mary Poppins says.

But what if that job is flipping signs in a hot and dusty construction zone — a task that can be, at best, quite tedious?

The Disney adage definitely applies for Joshua Fitisemanu, who uses his time on the clock to boogie and bop while directing drivers to slow and stop in the summer sun.

“If I flag, I’m dancing. It’s a must. Can you imagine just standing somewhere? Ten minutes would feel like an hour. But look at this view," he said gesturing to the picturesque American Fork Canyon behind him.

"There’s beautiful weather. I’m out there just having fun.”

The unexpected entertainment is a welcome break for locals affected by the 7-month construction project along Canyon Road, the main thoroughfare from American Fork Canyon to State Street in Pleasant Grove.

When the project began in March, Fitisemanu had just starting flagging for 91 Contracting, and he found himself dancing to pass the time. About a week later, his cousin, Elijah Tupai, started working there, and they were assigned to shuffle cars through a section together.

“I’m dancing and he starts shaking his butt, and we start vibing off each other. The next thing you know, everyone is smiling and having fun,” Fitisemanu said. “We had at least a dozen flaggers in one stretch. Every block there were guys sweating, smiling and dancing.”

Keeping everyone safe is obviously the flaggers' most important job, so listening to headphones is out. Sometimes workers will play music on phones in their pockets, but most often they are dancing to their own internal beats.

“Ninety percent of the time there’s no music — it’s just the music in your head. It’s a little embarrassing to hear how that sounds when I say it out loud,” quipped Fitisemanu, who noted that most often he’s imagining reggae or country.

“Anything you can move and sing to,” he added.

The flaggers have danced their way into the hearts of the communities they’re working in. Drivers stopped in the construction will often wave, smile or even start rocking out with their new friends.

“When I was working a stretch in Cedar Hills, I got some sort of refreshment each day,” Fitisemanu said. “Popsicles are popular now. People thank us and that really helps.”

Pleasant Grove City Councilwoman Cyd LeMone posted a video of the dancing flaggers on a communityFacebookpage and it lit up with comments.

One woman wrote, "I saw him, too. It made my day. It gets your attention. I wish I had his energy."

Another commented, "It's such a mess over there, awesome he is trying to improve the mood!"

“It was fun to hear how many people say they brightened their day. It makes the construction experience more bearable,” LeMone said. “We’ve come to love watching them and will be sad to see the workers leave when the road is finished — but not sad to be done with the construction.”

Fitisemanu said the crew draws a lot of energy from the drivers.

“Most of us are Pacific Islanders, and they’re giving us the hang loose sign as we’re dancing along, like they’re encouraging us. It’s nice seeing the positive reaction from people,” he said. “It makes the time go by faster and makes the job fun.”

For Fitisemanu, it’s not just a win-win situation, it’s a win-win-win.

“I have a job, I get to uplift people and it’s also making my day a heck of a lot easier, especially when I get up at 4:30,” he said. “There’s always two ways to look at something — it could suck or it could be fun.”

Fitisemanu said he’s grateful for the positive influence that has trickled down from the management and supervisors.

“From my first day on the job 'til today, it’s an entirely different culture on this project,” he said. “We want to keep changing the culture of road construction.”

If summer plans send you near this Utah County construction zone, it may just be a detour worth taking.