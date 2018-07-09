After reading the Deseret News editorial in the Sunday paper ("Justice Kennedy's final words are a roadmap for the nation," July 28), it seems like the Deseret News editorial board has a much different understanding of what a Supreme Court justice is supposed to do. I have always been taught and understand that Supreme Court justices were supposed to judge cases based on the Constitution. I have never seen their job description as one where they were supposed to build consensus. If judges would do just their job, America would be a much better place.

Dan Bradford

Woods Cross