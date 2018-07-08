Kane County, home of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument and Glen Canyon National Recreation area, with a population of 7,000 and 63 percent of land owned by the federal government, is collecting PILT payments (payments in lieu of taxes) from the government. The county has filed a lawsuit for delinquent payment. Another county in Idaho, Fremont County, has joined in the Kane suit as well. For the past two years, the federal government owes Fremont County $131,814.26 in PILT payments. If you multiply the hundreds of counties that have federal lands in their boarders, the federal government owes millions to local counties.

How can the government keep spending monies and not balance the budget? People are being hurt by the lack of responsibility of those that govern us. I encourage each one of us tell all those who are running for federal offices to balance the budget and not overspend and borrow. If they don't, we should let them know that we will not vote for them again.

David West

South Jordan