VERNAL — Federal authorities are looking for a Mississippi man last seen in the Vernal area who is suspected of killing his wife before going on the lam.

Charles Eugene Bowman, 61, of Pearl River County in Mississippi, is wanted in the violent death of his wife, according to the U.S. Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team.

The woman was last seen alive on May 17, but her remains were found on their Mississippi property, the marshals service said.

Surveillance video shows Bowman was at a Maverik gas station in Evanston, Wyoming, on the morning of June 30. He was last seen Friday camping six miles west of Vernal, according to the marshals service.

Photos of him withdrawing cash at an ATM were also obtained before he departed the Mississippi area, investigators said.

Bowman has been driving a white 2006 Nissan Maxima with a handicap Mississippi license plate, D2745. Authorities consider him armed and dangerous and say he should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts may call the U.S. marshals tip line at 801-524-5693 or 911.