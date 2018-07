SALT LAKE CITY — A construction worker found a body Saturday morning just off I-215 at about 2600 North.

"We don't know how long it's been there. We're still investigating that," said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Evan Kirby. Investigators did not immediately know the gender of the body, he said.

Investigators are waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death, but consider the death suspicious, he said.