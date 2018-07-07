SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz’s roster won’t look exactly the same moving forward as it did at the end of last season.

A day after the team officially re-signed Dante Exum, Derrick Favors and Raul Neto, it announced that it has waived forward Jonas Jerebko.

The 6-foot-10 Jerebko signed a two-year deal with the Jazz last summer, but the second year was not guaranteed. According to Basketball Insiders, Utah had until July 9 to guarantee the contract, worth $4.2 million, or waive him.

In 74 regular season games for the Jazz last year, Jerebko averaged 5.8 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday morning that there's mutual interest between Jerebko and the Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors are among the teams forward Jonas Jerebko will consider upon clearing waivers, league sources tell ESPN. Strong mutual interest. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2018

Waiving Jerebko opens up a roster spot for Utah. Ekpe Udoh also has a nonguaranteed contract for next season, and the Jazz have a July 9 deadline on his deal as well.