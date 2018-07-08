SALT LAKE CITY — A New York mother has spoken out in protest of a popular brand of light-up sneaker shoes as they reportedly left second-degree burns on her son’s feet.

As Fox News reported, the mother shared photos of her son’s feet on Facebook that show the burns. She said the incident occurred after his shoes got wet during the school day.

“When the sneakers got wet that caused them to release a chemical that burnt the bottom of his feet,” mom Sherry Foster told Metro.co.uk. “He did not complain to his teacher. He waited until the next day until he came home to tell us.”

She identified the brand of the sneaker as Skechers “Skech Rayz.”

She said she never experienced such a problem before with the popular light-up shoes.

“His specific shoe, the Skech Rayz, had an on and off switch,” Foster told Cafe Mom. “If parents buy these, I recommend they do not get them wet or jump in puddles. I know kids love them because of the cool lights but be careful.”

Peyton has 2nd degree chemical burns from his sketcher lightable shoes. apparently when they get wet the batteries... Posted by Sherry Foster on Tuesday, June 26, 2018

She told Fox News there was no warning that these shoes could burn people’s feet.

“I was not warned or had any idea that this could happen, I mean they are shoes made for kids," she said in an email to Fox News. “My son is a trooper. He is tough as tough gets being it was the first day of summer vacation and he has to have his feet wrapped and is unable to play with his friends or brothers."

Currently, those shoes are widely available at multiple retailers.

The shoes cost $50 and will light up when pressed. They are listed as "no longer available" on Skechers' official website.

Skechers emailed a statement to the website Romper, saying that the company’s "footwear products are rigorously tested for safety.”

The company said it "has sold millions of pairs of children’s lighted footwear worldwide and has not had one incident of chemical burns reported."

Skechers said, "Notwithstanding, when Ms. Foster’s Facebook post was brought to our attention Friday, June 29, we immediately contacted her, inquired about her son, and asked her to send us the shoes so we can determine whether the shoes contributed to her son’s injuries."