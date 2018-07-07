SALT LAKE CITY — The countdown to “Star Wars: Episode IX” has begun.

Some fans have already begun counting down for the new film. But Mark Hamill, who plays the legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker, marked the official beginning of the countdown to the new film in a tweet this week.

Hamill tweeted a photo that marked 532 days until the ninth “Star Wars” film. He specifically posted the photo with 532 days, 11 hours, 56 minutes and 58 seconds to go.

“Who’s counting?” he tweeted. “#9WillBeFineAllInGoodTime.”

Hamill’s tweeted photo is a screenshot from the website HowManyDaysUntilStarWars.com that keeps track of the time before the new film.

Fans reacted to Hamill’s tweet with positivity and negativity, as most things go these days, according to CNET.

Fans praised Hamill for celebrating the new film.

Others, though, explained they hope to see a better movie than “The Last Jedi.”

Hype for “Episode IX” began the day “The Last Jedi” unveiled its title. As the Deseret News reported, users took to Twitter to theorize about the title for the ninth film in the Skywalker saga.

J.J. Abrams, who will direct the new “Star Wars” film, told Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show” that the film’s script is finished. He said shooting begins in July.

“We have a script, which is a big deal for me,” said Abrams.

Few plot details are known about the new film. Rumors suggest Billy Dee Williams will return to play Lando Calrissian given the positive reaction the character received in the recent “Solo” spinoff film.