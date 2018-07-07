DUCHESNE — Some residents who were evacuated because of the wildfire burning near Strawberry Reservoir were told Saturday they could return to their homes.

Residents living from Sam's Wash Road near milepost 70, east to the western edge of Starvation Reservoir at approximately milepost 80 and south to 1 mile south of Strawberry River Road would be be allowed to return to their homes beginning at 10 a.m., the Duchesne County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies designated that area as Evacuation Zone 3.

"These residents need to remain on high alert and be prepared to evacuate Zone 3 again if fire behavior changes," the sheriff's office said.

It was unclear how many residents have homes and cabins in that zone.

The Dollar Ridge Fire began burning Sunday, July 1, and has destroyed at least 90 homes and was threatening 1,000 other homes. Investigators believe the fire was human caused but don't know how it began. Before Saturday, more than 1,100 had been evacuated from the area.

So far, the wildfire has burned 47,789 acres and is 5 percent contained, fire officials said Saturday.

Firefighters are experience hot temperatures today with a possibility of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Crews are focusing their Saturday efforts on the southwest flank of the fire near Strawberry Reservoir where most of the fire activity occurred yesterday, officials said.

"Crews will also continue to assess the need for structure protection throughout the fire area, especially in the Red Creek Road vicinity. Structure damage assessments will continue in areas of the fire where it has cooled enough to safely allow teams in," an update from fire officials states

Firefighters were able to slow the fire's growth Friday with aggressive attacks aided by air resources, particularly the "Super Scoopers," which are able to scoop water from the reservoir and carry up to 1,500 gallons per load.

Fire crews also Friday worked along the northern flank of the blaze where it jumped U.S 40 on Wednesday, forcing the highway's closure. Their efforts allowed officials to reopen the highway Friday evening to all traffic and it remained open Saturday.

A crew of 719 people are involved in fighting the blaze, with 42 engines, 11 helicopters and seven dozers.

Fire officials said Friday they hope to have the fire contained by July 20.

West Valley Fire

Fire officials announced Saturday that the West Valley Fire in Washington County is now 46 percent contained.

"Despite the immense growth during the first few days, fire progression slowed greatly the last few days, allowing firefighters to make significant progress," fire officials said in a statement. Lower temperatures and cloud cover also contributed.

The fire has burned 11,770 acres about 10 miles north of St. George. Currently, 560 personnel are assigned to fight the fire, including 16 hand crews, 10 helicopters, 13 engine crews and one water tender.

Additional information will be posted throughout the day.