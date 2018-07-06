PORTLAND, Ore. — Utah Royals FC found itself facing the largest deficit of its inaugural season, 3-0, in the 34th minute Friday night against Portland Thorns FC at Providence Park.

It was that kind of night for the Royals in an eventual 4-0 loss to the Thorns after giving up a goal in the second minute and a pair of goals two minutes apart later in the first half.

This was the first game all season Utah allowed more than two goals, and only the fourth time this year the Royals have conceded multiple goals in a contest.

Tobin Heath struck first for Portland in the second minute, after the Royals gave the ball away near midfield. The Thorns advanced the ball quickly upfield before Heath looped a shot into the middle of the net over URFC goalkeeper Abby Smith.

Lindsey Horan scored on a header off a set piece to make it a 2-0 game in the 32nd minute, then two minutes later Ana-Marie Crnogorcevic drove into the box and scored on a left-footed goal to the left post. Like that, it was 3-0 Portland.

Portland’s Tyler Lussi slipped past the Royals defense in the 62nd minute and easily tapped the ball past Smith off a pass from Horan for the final score of the night.

Christen Press had a chance to get the Royals on the board in the 72nd minute, but her shot from the box went high. That came after Katrina Gorry had a shot on goal stifled by a diving stop from Portland goalie Adrianna Franch in the 57th minute.

URFC (5-4-6) entered the night fifth in the National Women’s Soccer League standings, with the chance to leap to second with a win or into a three-way tie for third with a draw.

Instead, Portland (6-5-5) made the leap into a tie for second in the league standings with the win, now at 23 points to knot Seattle Reign FC. The Royals dropped a spot to sixth after being passed by the Thorns.

Combined with a 2-0 loss to the Thorns in Portland in late May, Utah was outscored 6-0 in Portland this year. The teams battled to a 1-1 draw in their lone matchup in Utah this season.

URFC stays on the road for its next game, facing the Reign in Seattle next Wednesday. Game time is 8:30 p.m. MDT.