BYU athletics ranked No. 45 in the Learfield Directors’ Cup Division I final standings for the 2017-18 season. The Directors' Cup annually ranks college athletic programs around the country.

Since the institution of the Directors’ Cup in 1993-94, BYU has placed as the top overall athletic program in the state of Utah every year. This year, the other in-state schools to place in the standings include Utah (61), Utah State (78), Southern Utah (91), Weber State (201) and Utah Valley (211). Among teams located in the West, the Cougars ranked ninth and also rated second after No. 40 Princeton among schools from a non-Power 5 conference.

Stanford took first overall for the 2017-18 Directors’ Cup, while UCLA, Florida, USC and Texas finished out the top five.

In 25 years of the Directors' Cup, BYU has averaged a ranking of 31.3 and has posted 12 top-30 finishes. The Cougars’ highest finish was 12th in 1998-99.

The Learfield Directors’ Cup was created through joint efforts by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in the NCAA championships for both men’s and women’s sports. The overall winner is the school that records the highest number of points in the Directors’ Cup standings.

The Cougars earned points toward their total 2017-18 score in men’s cross-country (85), women’s cross-country (66), women’s volleyball (64), men’s volleyball (55), women’s gymnastics (52.5), men’s golf (49), women’s golf (39.5), men’s indoor track and field (39.5), softball (37.5), men’s outdoor track and field (33), women’s indoor track and field (26.5) and women’s outdoor track and field (five).