SALT LAKE CITY — A six-run seventh inning from the El Paso Chihuahuas doomed the Salt Lake Bees in a 7-3 loss Friday night at Smith’s Ballpark.

The Bees were in control of a 3-1 lead after six complete, then the seventh inning hit. El Paso tied the game on a throwing error by Kaleb Cowart that scored two. Later in the inning, Allen Craig launched a grand slam to give El Paso control of the game.

The Bees couldn’t muster anything offensively to spark a rally and Salt Lake dropped its third straight game and ninth in its last 10.

“Every game means something. Every time we go out there, we’re trying to compete the best we can to try and go out and put up one more run than they do. It just hasn’t been happening for us lately, but we’ve been playing a little bit better ball, so hopefully we keep that going so when things start to turn around for us, we’ll hit the ground running,” Bees manager Keith Johnson said.

JOHNSON NAMED FUTURES GAME THIRD BASE COACH: Johnson was named the third base coach for the USA team at the MLB All-Star Futures Game. The Futures Game will feature the top prospects from the United States and the top prospects from countries outside the United States across minor league baseball.

“It’s a tremendous honor to get chosen to do that. I’m just thankful that my name came up and obviously to get chosen. It’s going to be a great experience to get out there and see all those young kids. Torii Hunter, I know him personally, he’s going to be managing the ballclub, so it’s going to be fun to be part of his staff,” Johnson said.

Along with Johnson coaching third and Hunter managing the U.S. team, the Futures Game will also feature David Ortiz, who'll manage the World team, Matt LeCroy as the U.S. bench coach and LaTroy Hawkins as U.S. pitching coach.

Hunter played 81 games for the Salt Lake Buzz in 1998 and 2000, before becoming a Minnesota Twins and Los Angeles Angels mainstay. Ortiz suited up for the Buzz from 1997-1999, playing 151 games for Salt Lake. In 2016, the Bees commemorated Ortiz’s time with the Buzz with a bobblehead giveaway.

LeCroy played for Salt Lake from 1998-2000 and Hawkins pitched for the Buzz from 1994-1997. Hawkins also pitched two games for the Bees in 2012.

The Futures Game will be played on July 15 at 2 p.m. at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. The game will be broadcast on MLB Network. The lone Los Angeles Angels prospect appearing in the game will be Jo Adell.

