PLEASANT GROVE — A 50-year-old Pleasant Grove man was shot and killed Friday after an altercation that began when police say he knocked on his brother's door wielding a hammer in each hand.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. when the man showed up on the doorstep of his brother's home, 1373 W. 3040 North in Pleasant Grove.

“He shows up this afternoon, he has a sledgehammer in one hand a claw hammer in the other hand and started banging on the door,” said Pleasant Grove Police Capt. Michael Roberts.

There was "a history" between the brothers, though Friday night police did not know the details of that history. Roberts said the man was trespassing at his brother's home and "wasn't supposed to be there anymore."

"A family member engaged him at the doorway and a short altercation ensued and another family member stepped in the doorway and shot the individual once in the chest,” Roberts said.

The shooter, 28, is the victim's nephew, according to the captain. He shot the man with a 9 mm pistol while the man was still standing in the doorway, he said.

Despite attempts to revive him, the man was later pronounced dead at American Fork Hospital. His name was not released Friday.

The nephew told police he shot his uncle in self-defense, Roberts said. He did not know Friday night whether the man had threatened family members with those hammers.

"We don't know specifically if there were any threats at this point. We're in the process of interviewing people trying to figure out what exactly was said and done," he said. “We don’t know a motive at this point. We know the individual that was shot has a history of some mental illness, but as far as the specifics for why he was there, we don’t know that.”

No other injuries were reported.

Police are calling the shooting an "open homicide investigation."

No arrests were made Friday night. Roberts said all those involved are cooperating with investigators.