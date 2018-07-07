Freedom of the press is legally protected by the First Amendment and is considered necessary to prevent the government from interfering with the dissemination of information and opinions.

In the backward world of the Trump administration, President Donald Trump has declared that the press is the enemy of the people. My first thought is that he must be talking about "his" people. He is normalizing the continuous bashing of the media, except for his primary source of information, Fox News.

I find it astounding that even though Richard Nixon thought the press was out to get him, he never called it "fake news." That term has been coined by our current "fake president."

Out of the bowels of Fox News, Trump has chosen a scandalous former employee who allegedly covered up the lecherous misdeeds against women by Roger Ailes to work in his administration. Bill Shine is no longer even employable at Fox News.

Trump picked Shine to be his White House communications director, and that means that Fox News will be officially coming out of the White House bullhorn. I can only imagine the coming public relations onslaught against the FBI, special counsel, deputy attorney general and Michael Cohen.

Investigative reporting has turned up Trump administrative scandals from Price to Pruitt. I don't think Trump will survive the scrutiny of his tax returns.

Don Hiddleson

Millcreek