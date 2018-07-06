The English language is a powerful tool to express our ideals and intentions through our constitutions, although sometimes the words are no longer appropriate and there needs to be a change.

Facebook has recently removed a posting of parts of the Declaration of Independence, stating that it contained "hate speech" messages. Admittedly, the reference to "merciless Indian Savages" is something that is no longer appropriate, and never really was, but it has been there literally for centuries. It is the declaration that needs correction, although as it is a historical artifact, this probably can't occur. Facebook should go back to its original purposes, sharing photos and being a venue for bullying, and not making political statements, especially by using an automatic algorithm.

There is a current drive to update the Irish constitution in regard to the role of women in society. The phrases, "In particular, the State recognises that by her life within the home, woman gives to the State a support without which the common good cannot be achieved," and, "The State shall, therefore, endeavour to ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to neglect of their duties in the home" are really from a different century's thinking and need to be removed. These changes should be obvious and immediate, but as they are part of the constitution a referendum needs to be held to ensure this happens — hopefully.

Perhaps the law writers should take some guidance from the small country of Bhutan that has "Gross National Happiness" enshrined in the country's constitution as a measure of the countries success.

Writing letters is difficult enough, but writing constitutions and laws that work for all seems nearly impossible.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia