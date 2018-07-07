These two novels are set in Book of Mormon-era stories — one in 90 B.C. and includes Ammon, the other in A.D. 362 and includes Moroni.

"THE ONLY AMALEKITE CONVERT," by R.E.D. Richardson, Bonneville Books, $18.99, 288 pages (f)

It's 90 B.C. in the Lamanite city of Jerusalem, and young Mikiah, an Amalekite and a trusted royal spy, is about to embark on his most ambitious mission yet as the novel "The Only Amalekite Convert" opens. As he sets out to kidnap the daughter of King Ishmael as a bride for his employer and ruler King Ashoram, he happens onto a busy marketplace where a Nephite shares a message of repentance with a hostile Lamanite crowd.

Cedar Fort "The Only Amalekite Convert" is by R.E.D. Richardson.

Mikiah has no interest in stories of God nor the beliefs of the hated Nephites, but his chance encounters with Nephite missionaries, paired with a growing shift in attitudes and allegiances in neighboring cities, forces Mikiah to question his views on faith, family and loyalty.

When a hasty trip to the city of Nephi ends in a savage beating, the kindness of strangers saves his life. And while a woman named Ashir nurses his body back to health, the love of Ashir and her friends and family nourishes his soul and leads him on a miraculous journey to desire change.

LDS author R.E.D. Richardson's modern prose amid a setting in ancient times creates a dramatic and emotional account of the possible culture in Book of Mormon era cities and the surrounding areas. Although the story is cast as historical fiction, there are cameo appearances of several characters, including Ammon, the sons of Mosiah and King Lamoni, adding an appealing scriptural twist within a plot that rivals today's most influential protagonists.

The lively dialogue and novel structure draw readers into an alluring Book of Mormon-esque story riddled with conflict, faith, fear, repentance, love, loyalty, betrayal and redemption. And it's presented in a conversational and relatable format that sometimes gets lost in translation.

"The Only Amalekite Convert" is unadulterated entertainment that introduces readers to a page-turning account of a fictional hero grappling with the timeless, personal, cultural and religious struggles likely present during the time of ancient prophets that still applies to people today.

"The Only Amalekite Convert" doesn't contain swearing or sexual references. There is some generally described violence, including the story of Ammon protecting the sheep.

— J'Nel Wright

"MORONI'S PROMISE," by Kristoffer Neff, Walnut Springs Press, $16.99, 218 pages (f) (ages 13 and up)

“Moroni’s Promise” by Kristoffer Neff sends 21-year-old Moroni Clah on an adventure in time he will never forget and which leads him to make a promise he will never break.

Kristoffer Neff "Moroni's Promise" is by Kristoffer Neff.

As if losing his parents in an auto accident is not enough, Moroni loses his only sibling, Rachel, to a gang-related shooting. Troubled and angry at God for his losses, he joins a gang intent on seeking revenge for his sister’s death, only to discover that he cannot kill a man in cold blood. With his life now in danger, he takes off for Arizona to seek refuge with a Navajo aunt.

After facing one difficult situation after another in his journey, he wonders aloud if things could get any worse. His question is answered as a wave of water washes over his father’s Silverado truck speeding through the Arizona desert. He finds himself swimming for his life — transported from the gang violence in his L.A. neighborhood to random warfare targeted at Nephite/Lamanite Christians. The year? A.D. 362.

The engaging tale is full of action, pulls the reader in, and comes to a satisfying and hopeful conclusion. From Moroni, a young member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints struggling with his testimony and how to move forward in his life, to the hate-filled Lamanite warriors, characters are believable and well-drawn. Time-travel transitions flow smoothly from one place to the other and back again.

This is an adventure story with a love interest mentioned only in passing. Although there is no sex or foul language, there is some violence — portrayed and implied, such as people being beaten or shot and killed with arrows and swords.

The book would be an excellent read for LDS teens, families or anyone interested in well-written fiction exploring Book of Mormon times.

Neff, a member of the LDS Church, started writing in high school. He has also published “No Place to Hide” and “Home of the Brave.” He and his wife, Melanie, live in Arizona.

— Rosemarie Howard